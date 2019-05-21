Educational News
Beyond the Desk: Exploring Active Teaching Techniques with Calisthenics
Educators can incorporate physical activity and calisthenics into their lesson plans to promote an active and healthy lifestyle to students. Incorporating calisthenics into lesson plans…
Caring for the Environment Through Career Options
Environmental engineers work to minimize the impact of humans on the environment by developing water treatment systems and more. Renewable energy specialists design, develop and…
Get Ahead After High School: Tips for Career Prospects
Consider your interests to determine a compatible career path that aligns with your strengths. Research potential career choices and the qualifications and skills required for…
Helping Your Child Find their Passion and Career
It’s no secret that finding one’s passion in life is the key to happiness and success. What’s less well known is that helping your children…
The Possible Negative Impact of Gentle Parenting on Parents
Some people argue that gentle parenting can be too lax. They say that because gentle parents are typically more permissive, they become helicopter parents. Helicopter…
How to Help Your Child in Choosing a Career Path
While most parents prepare their children for adult independence, they would need guidance for things. One of those things is choosing a career path. Children…
Educational Resources
Not Just a Textbook: Keys to Child’s Overall Development
Education goes beyond academics, nurturing creativity and critical thinking while cultivating a love for lifelong learning. Extracurricular activities enhance skills outside the classroom, fostering leadership,…
Skill Development
How to Avoid a Physically and Psychologically Unsafe Work-Environment
In today’s fast-paced corporate world, the concept of a safe work environment has evolved beyond just physical safety. It now encompasses the crucial aspect of…