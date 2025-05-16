10 Must-Know Steps Before Opening Your First Hair Salon

Starting your own hair salon is an exciting and transformative endeavor. For many aspiring entrepreneurs, the dream of owning a salon represents not only creative freedom but also the opportunity to build a lasting business rooted in community and personal expression. However, transforming this dream into reality requires far more than just a passion for hair and beauty. Before opening your doors to clients, there are critical decisions and preparations that must be made—each one influencing the long-term success and sustainability of your salon.

From securing the perfect location to establishing your online presence, every step demands strategic thinking and professional planning. As the future CEO of a small business, you’ll wear many hats: visionary, manager, brand ambassador, and problem-solver. Your ability to set a strong foundation will affect everything from client loyalty to legal compliance to day-to-day operations. This role requires more than enthusiasm—it requires structure, strategy, and a keen understanding of what it takes to compete in a vibrant and rapidly evolving industry.

In the sections that follow, we’ll walk you through ten essential steps to help you move from idea to grand opening with confidence and clarity. These aren’t just items on a checklist—they’re pillars that support your growth as a business owner and leader in the beauty industry. If done right, each step positions your salon for a strong launch, long-term growth, and meaningful community impact.

Find the Right Commercial Property for Lease

Choosing the right location is one of the most critical decisions you’ll make when opening a hair salon. A well-situated salon can bring a steady stream of foot traffic, attract your target clientele, and offer accessibility that encourages repeat business. On the flip side, a poor location can hinder visibility, limit growth, and create logistical challenges that eat away at your time and energy. It’s also important to consider the surrounding businesses and neighborhood demographics—are they aligned with your brand and pricing? A thoughtfully chosen location can serve as a long-term asset, supporting your marketing efforts and making your salon a go-to destination in the community.

When you begin scouting for a local commercial property for lease, consider much more than aesthetics and rent. Look for properties with strong utility infrastructure (water, electricity, HVAC), accessible parking, and compliance with commercial zoning laws for personal care services. Is there natural light for an inviting atmosphere? Is there enough space for stylist stations, waiting areas, and a private office? As the CEO of a small business, your space must work just as hard as you do, supporting client flow, team productivity, and a relaxing ambiance that keeps guests coming back.

Hire a Lawyer to Review Contracts and Licenses

Navigating the legal requirements of opening a salon can be daunting, especially if you’re not familiar with local and state regulations. From forming your business entity to ensuring you’re licensed to operate legally, every document and agreement needs careful scrutiny. Rushing through legal paperwork or skipping steps can lead to fines, liability issues, or delays that stall your opening.

Partnering with a qualified business lawyer can provide much-needed clarity and peace of mind. A lawyer can review your commercial lease, help you choose the right legal structure, and guide you through salon-specific licensing requirements, such as cosmetology board regulations. They can also draft employment agreements, assist with liability waivers for clients, and ensure you’re properly insured. As a CEO of a small business, working with legal professionals is an investment in your salon’s long-term security and compliance.

Set Up Business Structure and Bookkeeping With a Tax Service

Even the most creative salon owner needs a solid grasp of their financial picture. Establishing the right business structure from the beginning helps manage liability and taxation more efficiently. Choosing between an LLC, S-Corp, or sole proprietorship will affect how you’re taxed, how you pay yourself, and how you protect your personal assets.

Partnering with professional tax services ensures you’re setting up your books correctly from the start. They can help you register with the IRS, manage payroll taxes, and implement accounting systems that track income, tips, product sales, and expenses. By organizing your finances before you open, you avoid the stress of last-minute filings and missed deductions. As the CEO of a small business, understanding your cash flow and planning for taxes quarterly (not just annually) is key to staying financially stable and planning for future growth.

Invest in Quality Website Design for Success

Your website is often the first impression a client will have of your brand, so don’t treat it as an afterthought. A professional, user-friendly website reinforces credibility, communicates your services, and helps people decide whether or not to book. It’s not enough to just have a web presence—your site should actively support your business goals.

Investing in professional website design for small businesses ensures that your salon’s site is optimized for mobile viewing, easy to navigate, and connected to your online booking system. It should reflect your branding through visuals and tone while offering essential features like service descriptions, pricing, contact info, and social media links. As the CEO of a small business, your digital storefront must match the quality of your physical one. Your website should be an active marketing tool, not just a digital business card.

Develop Your Branding and Promotions With Marketing Professionals

Marketing is not just about advertising—it’s about building awareness, loyalty, and a unique voice that resonates with your clientele. A consistent marketing strategy amplifies your brand, communicates your values, and helps you attract the right clients. Without a clear marketing plan, even the most beautifully designed salons can struggle to get noticed. Strategic marketing also fosters trust and credibility, giving potential clients a reason to choose your salon over competitors. It turns one-time visits into lasting relationships and transforms your client base into brand advocates.

Professional marketing services can help you define your target audience, craft your brand messaging, and execute campaigns that generate buzz before and after your launch. From designing your logo to managing social media accounts, marketing professionals ensure that every touchpoint reinforces your salon’s identity. As a CEO of a small business, investing in a strong marketing foundation allows you to grow your client base sustainably while focusing on service quality.

Choose and Install the Right Business Sign

Signage plays a bigger role than most new business owners realize. It’s one of the most visible parts of your brand and often the first interaction people will have with your salon. Clear, attractive signs tell people who you are, what you do, and whether they feel invited to walk in. A well-executed sign can communicate style, professionalism, and even your salon’s personality before a client steps through the door.

Work with a local vendor to design high-quality business signs that align with your branding. Exterior signs should be well-lit, weather-resistant, and easy to read from a distance. Interior signs can guide traffic flow and highlight special offers. Consider adding temporary signage for seasonal promotions or grand opening events to increase engagement. As the CEO of a small business, remember that your signage is always speaking for your brand, even when you’re not there. Good signs create confidence; poor ones raise questions, and can turn potential clients away before you ever have the chance to impress them.

Secure the Salon With a Locksmith

When you’re investing in high-end equipment, retail inventory, and creating a safe space for both clients and employees, security matters. Many new salon owners underestimate how important it is to establish a secure facility from day one. Relying on outdated or previously used locks can put your entire operation at risk.

Hiring a commercial locksmith ensures your salon is protected with modern, commercial-grade locking systems. They can install smart locks, rekey old hardware, add security bolts, or set up employee access systems. They’ll also make sure your setup is compliant with local safety regulations. As the CEO of a small business, safeguarding your assets is not just about locking up—it’s about protecting your reputation, your people, and your livelihood.

Don’t Forget the Parking Lot: Hire a Painter

Your parking lot may not seem like a business priority, but it’s a crucial piece of the client experience. A poorly maintained or confusing parking area can frustrate clients before they even enter your salon. This affects perception, accessibility, and even safety. An unmarked or cluttered lot can cause delays, discourage walk-ins, or create hazards for drivers and pedestrians. First impressions start from the moment clients drive in, and a clear, welcoming parking area can set the tone for a positive visit. It also shows attention to detail, signaling that you take every aspect of your business seriously.

Hiring a parking lot painter ensures your lot is clearly striped, compliant with ADA requirements, and welcoming. A professional can mark designated spots, add directional arrows, paint accessible spaces, and even apply brand colors if desired. Clear markings also improve the flow of traffic and reduce the risk of fender benders or complaints from neighboring businesses. For shared lots or urban areas, this is essential for creating order.

As the CEO of a small business, remember that how clients arrive and leave your salon shapes their impression just as much as what happens inside. Thoughtful details like a clean, well-marked parking lot show that you care about their full experience.

Stock Up on Essentials, Including Supplies for the Breakroom

Your stylists and staff are the heart of your salon. A well-cared-for team delivers better service, stays longer, and represents your brand with pride. One often-overlooked part of creating a supportive work environment is the breakroom. While it doesn’t need to be fancy, it does need to be functional, clean, and comfortable. A thoughtfully stocked breakroom shows your team that their well-being matters.

Make a checklist of breakroom supplies, including basic utensils, cups, dish soap, coffee, and healthy snacks. Include cleaning supplies and personal storage so that staff can relax between appointments. A microwave and mini fridge go a long way in making a team feel supported. Consider adding a bulletin board for team updates, a seating area with soft lighting, or even a rotating playlist to make the space feel personal.

As the CEO of a small business, investing in employee comfort isn’t just nice—it’s smart management that boosts morale and performance. Happy employees often translate into loyal clients and a stronger brand reputation.

Find a Regular Cleaning Company Before You Open

Cleanliness in a salon isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s a requirement for licensing and client safety. Hair, skin, and chemical products create an environment that must be cleaned and sanitized consistently. A visually clean space builds client trust and reflects professionalism, while poor hygiene can quickly turn people away.

Hiring a regular cleaning service ensures your salon is maintained to professional standards on a routine basis. These services can handle deep cleaning, restocking of sanitation products, and ensure compliance with health regulations. Schedule them before your grand opening and on a recurring basis. As the CEO of a small business, delegating this responsibility allows you to stay focused on growth while maintaining a pristine environment that makes your clients feel safe and valued.

Opening a hair salon is not just a creative journey—it’s a complex business venture that requires careful planning, disciplined execution, and ongoing commitment. By addressing the ten steps outlined above, you lay a strong foundation that supports operational success, legal compliance, brand loyalty, and employee well-being.

From securing your commercial lease and hiring a lawyer to building your online presence and scheduling your first service, each step reflects a broader truth: success is built on details. As the CEO of a small business, you have the opportunity to shape not just a beautiful space but a thriving culture where clients feel valued, employees feel empowered, and your brand continues to grow.

Launching your first salon will come with challenges, but with the right team, resources, and mindset, it can also be one of the most rewarding accomplishments of your life. Plan well, lead confidently, and open your doors knowing you’ve done the groundwork to shine—both in style and substance.